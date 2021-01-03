Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Hits Market Cap of $2.61 Million

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $220,437.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00004412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin (CRYPTO:MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,565,710 coins and its circulating supply is 1,776,979 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

Modern Investment Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

