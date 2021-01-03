Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.72

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and traded as high as $30.06. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 1,013 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTLHY. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

