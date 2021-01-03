Minereum (MNE) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Minereum has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $9,970.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00027198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00116599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00163238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00498263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00259505 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018250 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003285 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 11,014,747 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

