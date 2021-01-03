Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Trading Up 12.5%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY)’s share price was up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

