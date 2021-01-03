Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $54,882.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,956 shares in the company, valued at $323,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,179 shares of company stock worth $12,693,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,494,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 203,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 353,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,630. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.83, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.