MimbleWimbleCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $957,944.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $156.09 million and approximately $957,944.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.61 or 0.00043212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023423 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00257063 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.95 or 0.01144790 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001574 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,686,827 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

