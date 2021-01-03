MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGP. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.06.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,878,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,112,000 after purchasing an additional 535,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

