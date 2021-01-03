Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of VIVO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,731. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 16.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 82.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 974.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 648,316 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

