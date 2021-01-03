Mercury Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $471,963.46 and approximately $18,191.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00168855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00508079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00262886 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003312 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.