MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Up 1.5%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK) shares rose 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as €140.35 ($165.12) and last traded at €140.35 ($165.12). Approximately 166,548 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €138.25 ($162.65).

The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €134.35 and a 200 day moving average of €121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.91.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

