Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Mercer International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $675.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercer International stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mercer International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.