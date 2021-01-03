McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $812,269. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

