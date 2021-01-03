McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Head-To-Head Survey

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for McEwen Mining and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 187.65%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McEwen Mining and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $117.02 million 3.44 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -5.79 Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Oil and Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining.

Volatility & Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

