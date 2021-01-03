Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAXR. BidaskClub upgraded Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TD Securities downgraded Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.78.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after buying an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,183,000 after buying an additional 72,061 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after buying an additional 187,686 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 216,835 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.