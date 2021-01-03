Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $23.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Harry Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 13.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 460,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.