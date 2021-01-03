MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MCFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of MCFT opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $470.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.24. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

