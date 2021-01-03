Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $56.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.24.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Masco news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 545.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

