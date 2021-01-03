Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRTN opened at $17.23 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.