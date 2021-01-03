Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report $223.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.20 million to $225.10 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $217.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $870.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.30 million to $872.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $932.50 million, with estimates ranging from $922.80 million to $942.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 46.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 184,287 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 159,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.07. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

