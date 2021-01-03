Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives $4.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGDPF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Marathon Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC started coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,325. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

