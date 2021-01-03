Malacca Straits Acquisition (NASDAQ:MLAC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 40,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 48,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,511,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,916,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,885,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

