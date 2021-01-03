Maker Price Reaches $641.46 (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Maker has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $639.54 million and $70.86 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for $641.46 or 0.01972972 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Bibox and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00036809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00259185 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 997,010 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DDEX, BitMart, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, CoinMex, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, GOPAX, Bibox, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

