Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.73

Shares of Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) (LON:MPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.73 and traded as high as $69.25. Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) shares last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 24,086 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO.L) Company Profile (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

