L’Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) (EPA:OR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $288.28

L’Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) (EPA:OR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $288.28 and traded as high as $314.10. L’Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) shares last traded at $310.80, with a volume of 122,207 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €306.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €288.28.

L’Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal S.A. (OR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.