LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LPSN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $26,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,829 shares of company stock worth $22,871,195. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in LivePerson by 207.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.