Livenodes Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CoinExchange. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00276147 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026239 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 129.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Livenodes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

