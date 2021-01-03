Litecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.51 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Litecoin has a market cap of $9.12 billion and $10.51 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $137.71 or 0.00425441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,227,380 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

