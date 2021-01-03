Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $5.56 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 145.9% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $16,144.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00413358 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,819.81 or 0.97870398 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 705,313,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

