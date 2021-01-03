LINKA (LINKA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41,862.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One LINKA token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $41,862.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00259468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $627.55 or 0.01930859 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars.

