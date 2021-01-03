LINKA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,186.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $13,186.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00039427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00267410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00027242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $665.98 or 0.01992296 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

