Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.