LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $317.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.47.

A number of research firms have commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of TREE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.79. 215,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,674. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $368.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.76 and a 200-day moving average of $303.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.10 and a beta of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.