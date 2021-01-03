LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

LC stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,773 shares of company stock worth $290,061. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after buying an additional 325,841 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 29.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 251,906 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 248.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 982,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 700,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

