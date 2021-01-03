Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 404,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $902.09 million, a PE ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

