Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Landec worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 769.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.6% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 228.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 33,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $317.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $135.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.86 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

