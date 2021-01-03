Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 875 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.43).

LRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of LON:LRE traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 723.50 ($9.45). The stock had a trading volume of 135,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 724.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 745.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.37. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

