Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

KTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $47.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 127.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 908,277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $16,770,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $13,310,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $10,137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 71.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 248,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

