Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,591,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,464,000 after purchasing an additional 311,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,200,000 after purchasing an additional 282,875 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 669,308 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

KNX opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

