KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce earnings of $2.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $2.75. KLA posted earnings per share of $2.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $14.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.44.

KLAC stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $268.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Motco increased its position in KLA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

