Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 512,812 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,793 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 622,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 74,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 280,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

