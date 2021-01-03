Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.54

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.54 and traded as low as $57.40. Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 18,987 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.79 million and a P/E ratio of 30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68.

In related news, insider Gilbert McCarthy sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,790 ($101.78), for a total transaction of £2,028,671.80 ($2,650,472.69).

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

