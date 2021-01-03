Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

KMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.40, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 83,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

