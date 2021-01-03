Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,944,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 527.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 59,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,827. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $472.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.