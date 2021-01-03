Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on KMT. KeyCorp lowered Kennametal from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.
Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
