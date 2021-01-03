Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KMT. KeyCorp lowered Kennametal from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

