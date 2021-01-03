KekCoin (KEK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $120,696.46 and approximately $33.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 190% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001419 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007600 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002381 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000097 BTC.

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

