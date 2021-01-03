KARMA (KARMA) Trading Down 44.9% Over Last 7 Days

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $24.68 and $10.39. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $522,661.69 and $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005752 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00112487 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KARMA Coin Trading

