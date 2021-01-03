Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter valued at $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 40.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 36.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 66,533 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDMN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,638. The firm has a market cap of $711.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

