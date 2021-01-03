JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 340,794 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 340,794 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $591.43 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RIGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.