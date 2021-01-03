JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Trecora Resources worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 418,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE:TREC opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.75. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

