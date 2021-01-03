JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 799 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SP Plus by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,406 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 141,195 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SP Plus stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $665.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SP. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

